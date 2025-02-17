Over the last year, we have published over 100 posts on Covid vaccines, with special attention paid to PfizerBioNTech’s offering: Comirnaty. We have paid less attention to the defunct Oxford AstraZeneca because it’s no longer in circulation. So we decided to focus our scarce resources on what is still recommended or, better still, pushed.

We started nearly a year ago by laying out our framework for examining documentary evidence from regulators. Along the well-worn trodden path, we received new inputs, comments, understandings, and documents. Of course, we ended up documenting the MHRA papers. This allowed us to show the depth of establishment bias and patronisation of taxpayers. Still, the regulatory documentation was inevitably bitty as we added each piece to the jigsaw and tried to hold your attention.

After a brief discussion, we decided to summarise and update what is known and our understanding in a series of posts, such as the Comirnaty vaccine files. In doing this, we have the stimulus and privilege of the views of Hugo Keith KC, the well-known EBM and vaccinology expert (as well as other talents).

We will write the Comirnaty vaccine files as longish pieces to be read over the weekend, and we hope that more and more people will join us at the party. Each week, we’ll also summarise our latest thinking on the Shoot the Breeze TTE podcast.

This post was written by two old geezers who know how to turn over stones.

