

|}Well, sort of. The issue is that Carl and Tom, also known as the two old geezers (TOGs), have written so much in the last two years that they have forgotten most of it.

The office decided to begin republishing some of the TTE series of posts. After consulting with Matt Hancock and Tony Blair, they chose to start with a three-post series discussing why observational studies exemplify the troubling decline of "official science." Although the points made in these posts were written two years ago, they remain just as important today for understanding the shortcomings of scientific research.

It’s a mix of horse sense and good old-fashioned epidemiology. The personal attacks are also interesting. Republishing the posts removes the paywall for a week, giving everyone a chance to benefit from the pearls of wisdom emanating from the TOGs. It also provides an opportunity to remind everyone just what jungle we live in - as seen with Matt Hancock’s experience of eating strange foods.

The TOGs hope you enjoy the rethreads and are open to suggestions. The readers’ original comments are also worthwhile reading, having stood the test of time.

This post was written by two old geezers who hope rethreads are the thrifty choice in these times of tax rises.

