It was the first Italian academic event dedicated to Covid-19. Months in the making, under the patronage of Turin's Politecnico. A scientific comitee worked for months on the international panel of speakers for POLI-COVID-22. The committee was in constant dialogue with the public health authorities, that would have brought in their own "experts". The program was divided into five thematic areas: Biology; Medicine; Law; Bioethics, BioLaw and Biopolitics; Sociology and Communication. Scholars from institutions, both Italian and foreign, would present the state-of-the-art in various scientific fields and participate to the until then sorely missed open debate on the evidence behind pandemic policies. A few days before the event, the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, the Italian equivalent to the NIH, and the pandemic task force (Comitato Tecnico Scientifico) opted out, and Politecnico withdrew the patronage. Venues were not available anymore. The event nevertheless took place, in a run-down sports center, and the recordings are available here. That bittersweet experience has become a book, which also had to overcome struggles and resistance to get published. "Critique of Pandemic Reason", 770 pages with among others contributions in English by Peter Doshi, John Ioannidis, Sunetra Gupta, et al. Medical investigative journalist Serena Tinari (Re-Check.ch) participated to the congress and this is an excerpt of her contribution to the book, adapted for Trust The Evidence.

Requiem for Journalism

Serena Tinari

An unstoppable wave. An army of reporters who at the speed of light improvised themselves as experts in infectious disease epidemiology and in the development and approval, efficacy and safety of drugs and vaccines. All became overnight experts in statistics, able to interpret clinical trial design and results, aware of the pervasiveness of conflicts of interest in medicine. Is it possible to acquire a specialty in the blink of an eye, all the more so under the pressure of a generalized climate of panic? No. And three years of media coverage prove it.

In 2010, I covered swine flu (H1N1) for Swiss television. For several years, I had been an investigative journalist specializing in public health and the pharmaceutical industry. From one day to the next, my colleagues began to be obsessed with the pandemic influenza. I had a déjà-vu: there were striking similarities with the so-called avian flu (H5N1). I began to research and it dawned on me that we were facing a resounding media spin. That investigation produced the documentaries The Phantom of the Pandemic and The Business Flu. The Tamiflu Saga.

An investigation that has changed my life. I met the Cochrane Collaboration researchers who were working on Tamiflu, the antiviral supposed to save us from the swine flu. In particular, I met researcher and physician Tom Jefferson, who taught me a lot. I began to study the methodology of clinical trials and the "kitchen of statistics." Two quotes explained it well: "Statistics can prove anything you want," Darrell Huff said in 1954; we owe instead to Ronald H. Coase a sublime summary: "If you torture the data long enough, nature will confess anything." In those years, I had the opportunity to observe the dynamics of "pack journalism" and to touch upon the mechanism that creates a news story. Beginning with a press release, a wire agency release is published, which becomes a "brief," a TV report and often an article. Thus it becomes "a fact," reaches every home, deeply influences people and institutions. I'm approaching the eve of 30 years in the profession, and the stories I have told have left me with a "spidery sense" for journalistic nonsense, as well as a critical attitude toward propagandistic manipulation and the phenomenon of compulsive excitement - the so-called "hype"- that characterizes the media. In 2015, together with Catherine Riva, I founded Re-Check, Investigating and Mapping Health Affairs, a nonprofit organization at the intersection of investigative journalism and evidence-based medicine. In the early years of Re-Check, we dedicated ourselves to passing on what we had learned. We taught a lot, particularly at conferences of the Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN). We had started with an assumption: coverage of medicine and public health reproduces patterns that are always the same. There are the "news", a mere "copy and paste" of press releases, triumphant news stories celebrating the supposed, miraculous advances in medicine (which those in the field know are rare). And then there are "science journalists", who translate press releases from governments, corporations and universities into language the masses can understand. There is a chronic lack of perspective and of critical weighing, particularly on the substantiation of the claims by so-called "experts". We thought: if we pass over tools to our fellows, they will do better. We were wrong. Years of effort provided no results. In 2020, GIJN asked us to write the guide Investigating Health and Medicine. By a twist of fate, it was published in the midst of the COVID era. To help colleagues navigate the welter of pandemic information, GIJN organized webinars in which we were speakers. I gave interviews and published on Re-Check's website and in the British Medical Journal. I have taught many courses, some prestigious. Result? Zero. Or rather: in the three years of media obsession with COVID, one media outlet offered me carte blanche as long as I did not cover medicine. Another paid me as a consultant for a documentary that turned out to be a procession of glaring methodological errors. Colleagues kept me on the phone for hours, only to write the opposite of what I had said. I spent days and nights researching. And I came to the conclusion that media, industry and governments were forcing us into a situation that showed too many similarities with the swine flu days. And some differences, including one that quickly emerged as a peculiarity of SARS-CoV-2: it can be dangerous for older people, particularly those with other illnesses. This is supposed to be an interesting difference from classic influenza viruses, which don't look down on demographics.

Now that even the WHO has stopped pestering us with the senseless hit parade of positive tests, a conclusion can be drawn: three years of crisis have turned into the requiem of journalism: the mission to tell a story after verifying it. The duty to compare different sources. The need to pose uncomfortable questions to those who govern and those who benefit from the crisis. From watchdog of democracy to living room poodle - or lapdog, as Martina Pastorelli wrote. Gone was the curiosity for the behind-the-scenes; gone was the emphasis on preserving the critical spirit; forgotten the mission to stand on the side of those with less power. The cornerstones of the profession replaced by statistics devoid of context, anxious red graphics, and puzzling phenomena such as the invention of "televirologists." COVID was mostly covered by political and news reporters, who continued to "copy and paste" government and industry statements. A tragic misunderstanding took over: my colleagues felt invested with roles that are not proper to journalism. Like calling for more repression ("wouldn't we need more lockdown?"), and being megaphones and stenographers for authorities, supposed experts and pharmaceutical companies. The complexity of public health was reduced to a single virus and a single illness. Presented according to a narrative lacking supporting evidence, propagated by governments and industry. Meanwhile, the real experts were silenced. It is not true, that "scientists" were "all in agreement". The truth is that those who were not, were taken off the air. It is also not true that "there were no data". There was an avalanche of studies and knowledge that kept piling up and pointed to crucial flaws in the narrative. Important studies such as that of Tanveer, Rowhani-Farid, Hong, Jefferson and Doshi on the staggering lack of evidence that led to the approval of COVID-19 vaccines were ignored. In addition to the silence, there has been the “mud machine”. Appalled, I witnessed the stoning of scientists universally regarded as masters. The COVID era left journalism with broken bones: from Fourth Estate to microphone holder. Corporate press releases on the front page, CEOs tasked with pontificating on complex health policy policies. Verification? No. And while most of my colleagues were busy amplifying government press conferences, fact-checkers took care of the rest. As if analysis, evidence and verifications were not the salt of journalism, these extravagant figures were delegated the certification of Truth. As journalists lost themselves in the cult of the expert in a white coat, the Orwellian "Ministry of True Science" was born. A disturbing mélange of science journalists and overnight experts, the world of pandemic fact-checkers saw governments, NGOs, investigative journalism celebrities, intelligence services and social media collaborate. Endless is the list of disasters caused by this bandwagon, for a propaganda machine that created, entertained and governed the crisis. Backed by fact-checkers, journalists have stumbled into traps orchestrated by the press offices of companies and governments. A firm known to be an industry filibuster transformed into a benefactor of humanity. Decades of knowledge about infectious diseases and how to contain them disappeared behind a wall of incorrect claims, yet broadcast in primetime. The media reinvented the wheel, focusing on the "war of variants" and presenting dubious drugs as revolutionary. The old vice of finding catchy formulas has been fatal to journalism, and has given birth to monsters: "no vax", "no mask", and "denialist". Neologisms that have split society and have even been applied to luminous academics, too. People recognized by regulatory agencies as harmed by these vaccines presented as "no vax." From a public service mission, journalism has turned into a hellish machine for manipulating the masses, driven to hatred of others. Among the disturbing creatures of pandemic journalism are the disobedients, whose basic rights can be taken away. Journalism as the armed arm of power, demonizing those who ask questions or dissent. Reporters turned into censors, judges, enforcers of judgments. Journalism brings home from this experience a procession of errors. Some egregious, many embarrassing. The media crisis comes out accentuated, because distrust of a journalism that betrays its mission is inevitable. So far there has been no self-criticism, no correction. Instead, it would be a magnificent headline: “We got it wrong”. All the arguments branded as conspiracy that were truth. From the fatality rate of the virus, to the efficacy and safety profile of COVID vaccines; the harms of non-pharmaceutical measures, from confining the healthy to closing schools, to how many "COVID deaths" were due to inappropriate treatments. Investigate billion-dollar contracts and give back a voice to censored experts.

I always tell my niece, one thing I have learned. The truth always comes out when it comes to medicine, journalism and propaganda. It can unfortunately take decades.