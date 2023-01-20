Research and evidence on SARS-CoV-2 transmission

This is a 26-minute presentation by Tom on the historical background and recent evidence of modes of transmission of respiratory viruses.
The presentation also describes the difficulties of identifying and interpreting good quality evidence in a polarised and conflictual environment.
List of topics covered:
Background
Respiratory viruses
The transmission flip flop
The Covid 19 pandemic and collective amnesia
Example of personal attack
Mode(s) of transmission - trying to stay the course
The Transmission Riddles
Personal Reflections and Trust in the Evidence
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