Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Research and evidence on SARS-CoV-2 transmission

Tom Jefferson: Evidence to Impact Conference , Oct 2022
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Tom Jefferson
Jan 20, 2023
∙ Paid

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This is a 26-minute presentation by Tom on the historical background and recent evidence of modes of transmission of respiratory viruses.

The presentation also describes the difficulties of identifying and interpreting good quality evidence in a polarised and conflictual environment.

List of topics covered:

  • Background

  • Respiratory viruses

  • The transmission flip flop

  • The Covid 19 pandemic and collective amnesia

  • Example of personal attack

  • Mode(s) of transmission - trying to stay the course

  • The Transmission Riddles

  • Personal Reflections and Trust in the Evidence

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