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Thousands exposed to severe harm due to ambulance wait times last month said the Guardian; Stroke victims’ wait for an ambulance in London is 12 times the NHS target, said the Standard and Sky news reported on the Hospital where some wait 27 hours for a bed.’

For now, the headlines have dissipated, and you might think the emergency care crisis has gone away. However, respiratory pathogens' inevitable but unpredictable nature suggests the next setback is just around the corner.

The data on influenza positivity illustrates the steep rise in November, followed by a sharp drop from week 52.

The short surge fed into urgent care activity, hospital admission and ICU admissions.