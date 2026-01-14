Trust the Evidence

Dan Newell
8h

When they ship me off to a home I'm thinking that the Tamiflu/Paxlovid combo won't be my first choice on the antiviral front when it comes to prophylaxis.

Call me underwhelmed.....

Seb Thirlway
9h

It's a side issue, but...

"AI systems “make things up” due to a phenomenon known as hallucination. When data are unavailable, it attempts to infer the outcome."

I have a theory that much of what is wrong with AI systems is traceable to the criteria on which their success is judged. They're not judged against anything difficult like "gets to the truth and expresses it with caveats" but against "produces a reasonable pastiche of the currently-prevalent style of Plausible Authoritative Discourse".

