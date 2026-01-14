First of all, a round-up

We have shown the importance of respiratory virus hospital-acquired infections (RV HAIs), both during the Covid period and since, for influenza (which is not the only RV but seems to be the most investigated and feared at present).

The importance is this: if you have multiple pathologies or are immune depressed for whatever reason, or you have multiple traumas of whatever, you are likely to end up in hospital.

Here, there is a large menu of circulating pathogens that are more likely to infect you and tip you over the edge. Hospitals are a complex infection environment, but the bottom line is that you are a selected population. Unfortunately selected on the basis of health problems, which can turn a simple respiratory illness into a serious problem. Remember, however, that selection means that what goes on in a hospital cannot be generalised to the relevant community.

Next, you have all heard the corporate panic about “flu” and “Superflu” in the complete absence of evidence. “Flu is early this year,” and nonsense statements like that are a symbol of a deeper malaise in the decision-making structures of a health system. Have you ever seen a virus with a watch?

We examined government programmes and found a strong focus on bacteria but little on RV HAIs.

We also asked Matt to examine RV HAIs in England using two definitions: laboratory-proven infection within 24 hours of admission (highly sensitive but not specific) and 5 days of admission (specific but lower sensitivity). Matt was asked to summarise data for UK 2024-25 with 24 hrs and 5 days definitions.

This is in keeping with our idea of piloting surveillance of RV HAIS with two definitions.

Matt generated information that appeared plausible but was in fact difficult to interpret without going back to the primary source. AI systems “make things up” due to a phenomenon known as hallucination. When data are unavailable, it attempts to infer the outcome.

This is what Matt AI produced using the 24 hour definition:

Note the modelling used to calculate averted deaths in 2024-25. The last sentence of the first para has a split between community and hospital detections, but we do not know what happens to the cases in either category as the system does not “thread through” or follow up. This is the source of Matt’s data.

Before jumping to conclusions, we wanted to ensure we had the facts right, so before Christmas, we wrote to DHSC, the Scare Agency, and NHS England requesting data and programmes (if any).

These inquiries are ongoing; however, RV HAIs do not appear to be a top priority, and very few outbreaks have been reported. NHS England is delaying the response because the November data will not be available until this month (January).

We looked around, scratching our heads, and came across NORA (Nosocomial Outbreak Reporting Application) for New York State (NYS). NYS had a population of 19.87 million in 2024. Here’s a visual of their report on nosocomial outbreaks (page 11):

Leaving aside the issues of vaccine properties and the sudden notoriety of RSV, NORA reports outbreaks through January 2026.

To date, 235 hospitals have experienced outbreaks. The American Hospital Directory lists 261 active hospitals in New York State in 2022. 210 of these hospitals have staffed beds, So, 90% of hospitals have had outbreaks of influenza - note not “flu” in their reporting.

A slight caveat is due to the lack of clarity on whether hospitals can report ongoing outbreaks and so appear twice in the dataset. However it does provide a better picture of the HAI problem. It’s sizable in NYS and we will eat our moth-eaten hats if it’s not the same in other countries.

In a system seeking to utilise AI, as Mr Streeting indicated, there is ample room for improvement, perhaps through its use in surveillance. Under the guidance of people who know what they are doing, of course.

This post was written by two stubborn old geezers who are not going to let go.