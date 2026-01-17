In our further explorations of Respiratory Virus Hospital Acquired Infections (RV HAIs), we looked at the Scare Agency’s annual report:

It is very long and summarises the surveillance activities of the Scare Agency. Our focus is on RV HAIs, which are reported in Table 1.

Influenza accounts for less than half of outbreaks in institutions, including hospitals, presumably during the peak activity period. But what about the rest?

There is likely to be substantial ascertainment bias in the reported results, and we do not know what they mean by the terms ‘test’ and ‘positive’. If they used PCR, what viral load measures were used, and do they correlate with infectivity? However, one-third of events lacked a laboratory investigation, or it was lost in the post. We also do not know the outcomes of these outbreaks, or whether and how they were addressed.

Apart from these minor issues, all is well.

The correct way to conduct surveillance and then act on the results would be to follow up in a community or several pilot communities and record and test each ARI, especially if they end up in hospital. This would be a protocol-based programme giving us a reliable picture of events.

Then and only then, could we initiate prospective studies to test various interventions to break the chain or to contain and possibly save the lives of the most frail and vulnerable in our communities.

Maybe AI would have some skin in the game, but it would need folks thinking it through. There is no shortage of funding for such a programme; consider the waste in avian influenza vaccines and the misuse of PCR. That cash alone would fund golden knobs on every senior manager’s door.

Sorry, cancel that last statement - it’s best not to give them such ideas, base metal knobs are enough.

This post was written by two old geezers who are trying to piece together a large puzzle.

