Vivian Buckley asked a serious question arising from our post

Vivian asked: I am fascinated by that graph and would like to ask the two old geezers a naive question, simply based on the form of those curves. It looks as if a tall, ‘one-spike’ curve (2022/23; 2024/45) is followed by a much shallower, two-peaks curve (2023/24; 2025/26) - why is that? Is one the consequence of the other? Or is it ‘just one of those things’?

Vivian was referring to the England influenza positivity curve, produced by NHS England, covering the period to the end of December 2025.

Here it is again, with Carl’s comment.

Share Trust the Evidence

Tom’s facetious answer resulted in the decrepit old geezer being sent to Devil’s Island like Captain Dreyfus or, as an alternative, having an intelligent conversation with Matt Hancock (a biological impossibility).

Tom’s only excuse was a severe addiction to the Yes Minister and Yes Prime Minister TV satire series of the 80s.

However, in our evening catch-ups, we discussed the issue at length, so now we turn to a fact-based answer.

The curves are made up of people being tested (we do not know who, where, or what with). We assume they are symptomatics, as nothing is further from the government’s mind than getting a fix on the asymptomatic or prodromic phase of influenza, if it exists. We assume these are mainly hospital cases, a select, minority sample of the rest of the community. You are all familiar with the screams of politickers, media and grandees that we are in a “winter crisis”. However, given Tyrrell’s rule of three

and the fact that in 2025-2026, 80% of infections were not influenza, and given Farr’s Law that says that what goes up must come again.

We can therefore conclude that the changes in the curves over recent seasons are within normal seasonal variations. Any differences observed are attributed to measurement errors related to the who, where, or what of the data collected.

There’s no need to call the Fire Brigade, the Salvation Army, the Guardian, or the SAS. There’s also no need to label it as the superflu of superflus. The last five years of data have shown us only normal variations, as Farr described 150 years ago. However, the question still stands: what explains the remaining 80% of the infections?

This post was written by two old geezers who try to answer readers’ queries to the best of their ability.