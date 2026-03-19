You likely hope that by reading this piece, you will gain a clear understanding of how RVs are transmitted in institutions and which risk factors are most important.

We regret to inform you that the evidence is not at all clear, except for some obvious factors such as age, pre-existing health conditions, and frailty.

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In our series on HAI government programmes, we highlighted that there has been little recent action to understand how RVs are transmitted.

We showed that there is no integrated programme to study such infections (if they are infections):

We made doubly sure of our statements by embarking on a laborious series of FOI requests, asking the UK Scare Agency, NHS England and DHSC the same questions: the number of hospital-acquired influenza cases in two recent “seasons” and the programme to identify and minimise the consequences of VIRAL RESPIRATORY hospital-acquired infections (HCAIs).

We asked the same questions of the three agencies, as past experience taught us that “pass the parcel” was their favourite game.

At the bottom of this post, you can consult the up-to-date synopsis of our activity, with relevant hyperlinks.

A good summing up of our inquiries is the request for an internal review (IR) to the UKHSA FOI team of their evasion of our original request:

I am writing to request an internal review of UK Health Security Agency’s handling of my FOI request ‘Programme for VIRAL RESPIRATORY hospital acquired infections’.

You redirected me to the National infection prevention and control (NIPC) Manual which I had already read, hence the reason for my request.

I asked for the number of cases of hospital acquired influenza. That is the number of people within the specified time frame who were admitted to hospital for other reasons and after admission seroconverted or were identified by other laboratory means with influenza. AFTER ADMISSION, not because of it. TO CLARIFY, THESE ARE PEOPLE WHOSE REASON FOR ADMISSION ARE ANY OTHER THAN INFLUENZA.

Deflection of my request to the NIPC is a serious symptom. The disease appears to be wanting to dispose of bothersome requests. UKHSA is a public agency and should treat the public with respects. If the answer to the question is “We do not know” that should be clearly stated instead of using evasive tactics.

A full history of my FOI request and all correspondence is available on the Internet at this address: https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/p...

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The answer we got from the Information Rights Team confirmed our worst fears:

To avoid answering our question, the Scare Agency tried to fob us off with statistics on hospital influenza cases at any one time, rather than addressing those who tested positive after being admitted for other reasons.

Further evidence of the lack of interest in the topic was reported by us in Smokescreen 16, where we noted they had no plans to address RV HAIs. The UKHSA’s own review also failed to find any evidence on how influenza is transmitted.

Either the Scare Agency reply (which is even worse) is that they misunderstand the bit in capitals in the information request, or we can conclude that they have no idea how many people are infected in hospitals. Furthermore, there is no trace of a plan to prevent similar situations in other institutions.

When you think about it, that’s quite scary.

Download the Excel file for the FOI Links

Foi Requests Synopsis Rv Hais Hcais 72.1KB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

This post was written by two old geezers who are counting the days, weeks and months to the next “NHS winter crisis”.