As we explained in the PIE study series, perhaps the most reliable way to detect a respiratory virus (RV) event in a population is to examine the placebo or non-intervention arm of an RV intervention trial.

Response to Norman Pieniazek - Slice one of the PIE Tom Jefferson · August 12, 2022 One of our subscribers commented thoughtfully on the transmission riddle's first post. Norman Pieniazek pointed out that the review we cited indicated the presence of multiple viral agents with multiple possible modes of transmission, is just one of many such studies. Read full story

Alternatively, a well-designed prospective cohort can give us a very good idea of the impact of an RV. With a good protocol, sound definitions, good testing and a sufficiently lengthy follow-up to allow for the vagaries of RVs: up and down, up and down like Farr’s curves.

We have a Cochrane review started in 2005 (protocol) and first published in 2006, and updated several times up to last year.

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Continuing the strong influenza bias shown in the first episode of this series, the Cochrane review examined the effects of Influenza vaccination among healthcare workers caring for the elderly, including studies that evaluated vaccination of both workers and residents of long-term facilities, as well as those that evaluated vaccination only of workers and not residents.

The evidence for the 2006 review consisted of one large observational study and two cluster RCTs (C-RCTs). The cluster or unit of randomisation is the care home. 14,588 residents and staff were included in the review.

The 2025 version included 4 C-RCTs from Europe, involving 8,468 residents. A large cohort study was excluded due to a high risk of bias, resulting in a lower participant count. Regardless of what is in or out, the first and fourth versions differ little in their findings.

We will briefly look at the incidence or frequency of influenza, ILI (the F word), complications and deaths in the control arms.

A C-RCT of 12 long‐stay hospitals for older people in Scotland reported data separately for vaccinated and unvaccinated patients. In the study, there were 261 unvaccinated residents and control patients, where the staff were also unvaccinated. Of these 261, 42 died of “all causes”, and 23 of pneumonia.

Between the end of October 1994 and the end of March 1995 (5 months), patients were monitored for symptoms or signs of influenza‐like illness or lower respiratory tract infection.

Out of the 261, 23 (8.8%) developed ILI. Many patients refused blood sampling, and paired samples were available from only 107 survivors. Of these, only 2 (0.77%) received a diagnosis of influenza. Corresponding to roughly 8 per 1,000 residents having laboratory-confirmed influenza during that winter period.

There are two important caveats: Selection bias meant only survivors had paired samples; those who died were not tested serologically. Under-ascertainment meant influenza diagnosis relied on paired serology; refusal rates were high, and mild/asymptomatic cases may have been missed.

Although the overall quality of the included studies was not great, when observation is prospective and an effort is made to assign a cause rather than use the ubiquitous F word, influenza plays a minor role, or at least shares the blame with a host of other viruses.

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There are fewer high-quality studies on true influenza incidence in older institutional populations than you might expect. There’s a stronger policy interest in vaccine effectiveness (which we’ll return to) and mortality impact than in establishing precise infection denominators.

As there is little political or commercial value in the other viruses, it’s easier to forget all about them or even better, rewrite the microbiology textbooks.

Based on these figures Influenza accounts for a minority of the total winter respiratory illness, even in bad “seasons”. It’s not that influenza incidence is unknowable; it’s that measuring it rigorously in frail populations is hard, expensive, and rarely prioritised.

This post was written by two old geezers who question everything they see.

Readings

Thomas RE, Jefferson T, Demicheli V, Rivetti D. Influenza vaccination for healthcare workers who work with the elderly. Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2006 Jul 19;(3): CD005187. doi: 10.1002/14651858.CD005187.pub2. Update in: Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2010 Feb 17;(2): CD005187. doi: 10.1002/14651858.

Thomas RE, Jefferson T, Lasserson TJ, Earnshaw S. Influenza vaccination for healthcare workers who care for people aged 60 or older living in long-term care institutions. Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2025 Feb 27;2(2): CD005187. doi: 10.1002/14651858.

Kolodziej LM, et al. The impact of respiratory viruses on older adults in long-term care facilities: a scoping review. Clin Microbiol Infect. 2026 Feb;32(2):239-250. doi: 10.1016/j.cmi.2025.11.002. Epub 2025 Nov 12. PMID: 41237896.