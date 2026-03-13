Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Jefferson's avatar
Tom Jefferson
4h

Hi Vivian, I will ask Sir Arnold Robinson and Sir Humphrey Appleby and get back to you.

Post haste.

Best, Tom.

Reply
Share
Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
6h

I am fascinated by that graph and would like to ask the two old geezers a naive question, simply based on the form of those curves.

It looks as if a tall, 'one-spike' curve (2022/23; 2024/45) is followed by a much shallower, two-peaks curve (2023/24; 2025/26) - why is that? Is one the consequence of the other? Or is it 'just one of those things'?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carl Heneghan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture