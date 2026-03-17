In post 2a of this series

We pointed out the extreme imprecision and lack of clarity as to which bug does what when, in response to Vivian Buckley’s comment on this curve.

This is England, but it could be any other European or North American country.

Now, further comments pile on the pressure for us to explain what should happen to address the situation. The aim would be to get a reliable picture of how circulation and impact of respiratory viruses vary over the 12-month cycle, and whether resources are short during the period November to March of each year.

For starters, the territory under surveillance should be divided into different areas with different environmental characteristics.

A representative, statistically powered sample of the population should be defined for the sampling frame. The frame, if well constructed, allows inference from the observed sample to the rest of the population.

The frame should include strata of people living in the community, those admitted to hospital for reasons other than ILI symptoms, those who are admitted for ILI symptoms, and those in total institutions such as prisons or nursing homes. The strata should be balanced by age, gender, and number of pathologies.

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They should be tested and followed up for at least a week or longer if unwell. They should be tested following the same indications throughout the frame. Depending on the statistical power, calculations indicate that 1 in 5 of a certain stratum presents with ILI symptoms.

If the test chosen is PCR, this should be a unique set of probes for each agent, validated against viral cultures of the same agent, with strictly uniform protocols to ensure we are comparing like with like. An expression of viral load, such as a cycle threshold, should accompany each test. Agents tested should include at least CoV, Parainfluenza, HMPVs, Norovirus, Echovirus, RSV, Influenza and Rhinovirus. Pre defined cases, perhaps the most severe, should be tested to identify the incidence and outcomes of multiple-agent infection.

PCR validation against viral cultures should be routine and repeated at set intervals to ensure the accuracy of results. The assessment of viral load should then be evaluated for possible associations with symptoms, transmission, and outcomes.

How much would all this cost? The UK House of Commons report reckons the 2023 “winter crisis” cost an additional £200 million. However, the total does not influence indirect costs, say, to families, or the pain, grief, and suffering of the souls in the grip of the annual blind (not random) panic.

It definitely falls within the UKHSA’s budget envelope of £3.4 to £3.8 billion, and with their 18,000 staff, one might think they would prioritise some robust surveillance for once.

We believe the “winter crisis” is a smokescreen to funnel money into a broken system while masking a lack of planning and an unwillingness to address the ongoing winter crises.

This post was written by two old geezers who are grateful to their readers for the many good thought-provoking comments.