We focused on respiratory virus hospital-acquired infections (RVHAIs) in our Smokecrees series.

The presence of RVHAIs indicated a lack of genuine concern to investigate their causes and potential solutions. Although they are critical factors in winter crises, attributing these issues solely to the “F word” and overlooking the complexities of the crises revealed that these recurring events were often viewed as a convenient smokescreen. This point was made particularly clear towards the end of 2025 when the ridiculous soundbite “Superflu” emerged.

With our office’s limited resources, we turned to events at other institutions that drive the headlines when convenient: nursing homes.

We asked Matt to summarise the problems, and this is what we got:

Nursing-home residents are at high risk of infection, severe disease, hospitalization and death from common respiratory viruses because of age, frailty and comorbidity; outbreaks cause substantial morbidity and service disruption.

The strongest, most consistent evidence supports vaccination (where available) and multimodal non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) — rapid case identification, cohorting, staff sick-leave policies, masking, hand hygiene and improved ventilation — as effective risk-reduction strategies. Evidence for single NPIs alone is mixed; bundled approaches work best.

Important evidence gaps remain: high-quality RCTs in real-world nursing-home settings are limited, data on some viruses (e.g., hMPV, parainfluenza) are sparse, and patient-centred outcome reporting is limited in many studies.

When using AI, it’s essential to verify the outputs since, despite making some valid points, it often veers into misleading territory.

In a series of seven posts, we will break down Matt’s few sentences, starting with which RVs play a major role in long-term facilities for old geezers like us (aged >60 years).

In doing so, we start with a scoping review of the evidence for respiratory virus infections in nursing homes”

Before we start, note that the journal shoehorned the scoping review into the “Systematic Review” (SR) boot. The authors make it abundantly clear in the text that theirs is a scoping review and not an SR. For example, they ignored events in the 2009 influenza and 2020 Covid 19 pandemics and did not quality assess the 117 included studies. Scoping reviews used to be known as exploratory reviews, a term that decrepits like us are more comfortable with. They are descriptive and ask “what is - and isn’t - known about this topic?”

Kolodziej and colleagues report quantifiable and interesting results. They looked at the type of virus, the setting, and the outcome. They excluded studies with no “laboratory confirmation” of agent(s), studies that reported only all-cause mortality as the outcome, studies in palliative care facilities or hospital old geezer wards, and (as mentioned) pandemics.

Most research focused on influenza and RSV, with limited evidence for other viruses such as hMPV, rhinovirus, parainfluenza, adenovirus, and endemic coronaviruses. Human metapneumovirus (hMPV) showed the highest reported rates of lower respiratory tract infection and mortality, though these were based on only a few cases. Evidence on patient-centred outcomes, including functional status and quality of life, was scarce. Overall, substantial knowledge gaps remain, highlighting the need for broader, prospective studies to inform evidence-based management in LTCFs

Perhaps the most interesting piece of evidence reported with great clarity in this table is the obsession with studying influenza:

The relative size of the dots does not reflect the impact of influenza in nursing homes; it reflects the likely ascertainment bias.

The vast majority of studies examined influenza (83/117), and the figure breaks down the frequency of studies by the outcomes studied. So, influenza is the worst agent, the one that causes more damage?

You might expect a certain outcome given the high level of bias in the literature, but here’s the surprising finding: based on limited data (15 out of 117) due to ascertainment bias, Human Metapneumovirus (hMPV) and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) exhibit the highest attack rates. Among these viruses, RSV, hMPV, and Human Rhinovirus (hRV) are the most impactful. Additionally, studies on influenza showed low rates of hospitalisation and mortality.

The significant asymmetry and discrepancies depicted in the figure highlight the challenges faced by anyone attempting to research and address RV nursing home outbreaks. This includes dealing with a fragmented and incomplete evidence base, vocal and uninformed politicians and managers, and a lack of thorough systematic studies on the relevant factors. For example, the gold-standard laboratory verification method was used in under half of the studies (51/117, 44%).

Research on influenza vastly outnumber those on other respiratory viruses and therefore dominates the evidence base. This imbalance restricts our understanding of the actual clinical impact of non-influenza viruses in long-term care facilities. Consequently, the relative burden, complications, and patient-centred outcomes associated with these viruses remain underexplored. This oversight results in gaps in prevention strategies, diagnostic practices, and management guidelines for older adults in these settings.

However, this dominance does not translate into strong evidence for influenza vaccination effectiveness in this setting. Among the ten studies that compared attack rates between vaccinated and unvaccinated residents, no significant difference was observed. Despite the large volume of influenza-focused research, evidence supporting reduced transmission among vaccinated LTCF residents remains limited, and other factors—such as frailty, immunosenescence, and outbreak control measures—likely play a more substantial role.

This post was written by two old geezers who declare the (provisional) viral baddies of the year to be RSV and hMPV. Yes, there is one called hMPV (we think).

Readings

The impact of respiratory viruses on older adults in long-term care facilities: a scoping review. Clin Microbiol Infect. 2026 Feb;32(2):239-250. doi: 10.1016/j.cmi.2025.11.002.