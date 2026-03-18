Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Tom Jefferson's avatar
Tom Jefferson
5h

Hi MH, that is precisely what they believe or would like you to believe. There are only 3 viral respiratory agents. Full stop. Let's re-write microbiology.

This why we have TTE to help our readers navigate through partial info.

Best wishes,

Tom

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Tom Jefferson's avatar
Tom Jefferson
3h

Thank you Dan. The point for me is a follows: should Jane or Joe Doe have to consult NREVSS to get some kind of understanding of what is going on in California (or any other state in USA)?

Jane/Joe Public relies on what Public Health officials tell them. They are Federal or State employees, i.e. impartial. Jane or Joe do not have the training, experience or time necessary to do what we did (and we argued quite a lot doing it).

How impartial is the California Department of Public Health?

Best wishes and keep commenting.

Tom

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