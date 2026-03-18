Our reader, MH, called our attention to this page on Respiratory virus hospital admissions in San Francisco.

On the dashboard, they show the number of people admitted to San Francisco hospitals each week for “flu”, RSV, and COVID-19, as well as the hospital admission rates per 100,000 residents for each virus.

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MH noted: “On a govt website in San Francisco I can now track total number of hospitalizations per week due to virus e.g.. flu/COVID/rsv. At least that’s something.”

Unfortunately, the data on the San Francisco web page is distorted and insufficient to make much sense of what is going on for the same reasons we explained in our previous posts.

First, the population is being told that only three agents matter. By sheer chance, these are the same three agents for which vaccines are licensed and available.

Second, note the interplay between the terms “influenza” and the “F word”.

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The vertical axis is a rate per 100,000. At its peak in January 2025, there were 15 admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDPH (California Department of Public Health) monitors positive test results from individuals who seek healthcare and from emergency department visits for respiratory viruses. On the dashboard, you can select test positivity, which shows a maximum of 20% positivity for positive influenza tests.

The question is: what has happened to the other 80%? A small percentage is RSV and COVID-19; eagle-eyed readers of TTE will notice the similarity with the England figures for the unknowns.

Fourth, there is no definition, no clarity on the test(s) used, and no indication whether these individuals were infectious or not, as may be the case.

A preliminary look at Respiratory illness guidance for specific settings sheds no light on the background rates of ILI, so we do not know the answer. This is not an academic matter, as the exchange between Keith and Tom pointed out. What are the causes of the other acute admissions or episodes? The website ignores them in favour of only 3 agents.

As Keith remarked, a proper investigation “would risk a loss of public trust in traditional medical advice”.

The one point which seems likely is that these are not HAIs. However, we are not 100% sure. So we do not know how many patients became infected after admission, which is a rather important point.

We went to the San Francisco Public Health Department website and found no background data to help us interpret the graph. This is as far as any citizen of the flower power capital would be expected to go.

So, dear MH, we found this dataset interesting, and there are several similarities with the data in England.

However, we’re still unclear on how you can track the total number of hospitalisations per week due to respiratory viruses, particularly given that you only track three out of the 30-odd agents we are aware of that cause community respiratory infections.

This post was written by two old geezers who note the irony. This English graph is a model of clarity compared to San Francisco’s:

despite it also providing partial information.