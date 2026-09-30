This is an update of our Transmission Riddle series, which was originally posted in 2022. The post has been updated and reworked with new evidence. The serial numbers of the original posts may not correspond as we expand, merge, edit and add, like a concertina.

From the very beginning of our series, we stressed the uncertainty around modes of transmission of respiratory viruses (RV). The titles of our series (Riddles”) say it all.

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We charted the evolution of thinking from Koch’s original postulates to the era of genomics and molecular epidemiology

and summarised how some episodes of ILI outbreaks seemed to fit Kock’s postulates very well, while others suggested alternative mechanisms, such as activation.