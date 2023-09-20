Dear Gaynor, you asked:

Would you please write a brief summary of the main differences between the various groups of viruses, such as rhinovirus, coronavirus, etc. What exactly is influenza? How does influenza differ from influenza-like illnesses? When/why did influenza become shortened to flu? What is a cold? Just trying to follow the discussions and become more precise in my usage of the terms. Really enjoying TTE. Thank you for your time and insight. Gaynor Black

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The topic is complex, and we cannot deal with it in one go, so this is what we propose. First, we list all the posts that are relevant to the topic that we have published up to now in TTE. This should give a good background.

Next, we propose to run a se…