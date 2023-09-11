Thank you so much for providing this. I went on to the site and registered my response. Could you do an article on the benefits or lack there of in taking flu vaccinations/combination flu-covid vaccinations this winter?

Hi John, thank you for your enquiry. We presume your use of the F word means influenza?

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In 1998, Tom initiated a suite of Cochrane reviews looking at the effects of influenza vaccines in adults, the elderly, care homes and children.

The reviews were initially based on both randomised controlled trials and observational studies.

The exaggeration by the CDC of these modestly performing vaccines was used as a political weapon to “solve the problem” of the recurrence of acute respiratory infections. They did this by astutely mixing the F word with influenza and drowning what trials showed with an avalanche of observational studies.

These were mainly retrospective, and as often with observational retrospective studies, their results were implausible. This is a similar contemp…