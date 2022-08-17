Response to Karol Sikora, Keith Dudleston et al. on the possible causes of recent excess mortality
We should test all possible and plausible explanations for the cause of excess deaths.
Dear subscribers, thank you for your thoughtful comments on the possible causes of recent excess mortality.
Assembling the possible explanations made on this thread and others we received, here is a list of non-mutually exclusive causes:
Trust the Evidence is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Consequences of inadequate treatment and care received during periods of restrictions.
Consequences of inadequate treatment and care received during periods of restrictions, especially for chronic conditions or evolving serious diseases such as cancer with a natural history of fatality.
Increased cardiovascular risk due to sedentary lifestyles and increased food and alcohol consumption.
Impact of the pandemic on NHS staffing levels, fatigue and other structural consequences emerging during the summer months.
Lack of access to emergency services.
Lack of timely access to emergency services (we wrote in Spiked about delay…