We reported the UKHSA’s disgraceful response to our request for denominators.

Share Trust the Evidence

We reviewed our readers’ responses carefully. Huddled by the fire, we decided to take action in a few ways.

We do not expect the MSM to pick up the story, which we all agree is scandalous.

So, for starters, we sent this on Peter Selley’s advice:

“Dear Information Rights team,

I am writing to request an internal review of your response to my Freedom of Information request of 21 November 2025, in which I sought monthly data on the number of doses of the Covid-19 AstraZeneca Vaccine (AZD1222/ChAdOx1-S - Vaxzevria) administered in the UK from February 2021 to December 2023.

While I note that UKHSA holds the requested information, you have withheld it under Section 43(2) of the Freedom of Information Act 2000, concluding that the public interest favours non-disclosure due to potential prejudice to commercial interests and future procurement.

I believe this application of the exemption and the public interest test is incorrect for the following reasons:

The information is historical public health uptake data, not commercially sensitive details such as pricing, contract negotiations, or proprietary manufacturing information. The AstraZeneca vaccine rollout concluded years ago, with the vaccine largely phased out in the UK by 2022. Disclosure of actual doses used cannot plausibly prejudice AstraZeneca’s or UKHSA’s commercial position in ongoing or future procurements.

The public interest strongly favours disclosure:

There is significant ongoing public and scientific interest in a detailed breakdown of vaccine usage by manufacturer to assess the pandemic response, vaccine effectiveness, safety profiles, and policy decisions.

This data would support transparency and accountability in one of the largest public health programmes in UK history.

Aggregate totals and partial breakdowns by vaccine type were routinely published during the rollout (e.g., in UKHSA/PHE surveillance reports), setting a precedent for release.

As the data relates to a completed historical period (2021–2023), any speculative risk to “fair and secure competition” for future goods/services is outweighed by the benefits of openness.

I ask that the UKHSA review its decision to apply Section 43(2), reconsider the public interest balance, and disclose the information I requested accordingly.

I would be grateful if the internal review could be completed as promptly as possible, and in any event within the recommended 20 working days. I look forward to your response within the statutory time frame.

A complete history of my FOI request and all correspondence is available online at https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/r...

Yours faithfully,

Tom Jefferson”

We will take further action, but it would be good if you could spread the story, follow the Internal Review on the What Do they Know portal and get ready to support us in the next round…wait for it.

Two old geezers wrote this post with the help of a legal team that wishes to remain anonymous.