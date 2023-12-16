Dear Sue Griffiths, thank you for your suggestions.

In a comment to our post The Hallett Inquiry: Did the costs of lockdown outweigh the benefits? you wrote:

"What do you think of the Austrian research into the efficacy of the 3rd vs 4th booster? What do you think of the whistle-blower in NZ? What do you think of people like professor Fenton's criticism of the misleading ONS data? What about the research just out demonstrating unintended immune response to the vaccine.

What about the increasing list of vaccine side effects and the numbers of people who have died being grossly underestimated - with doctors and pathologists not even considering it's a possibility?”

To me it seems that the centre for evidence based medicine is not looking at the medicine!"

Share

Here is a response.

In July, I explained in a post called Abuse and reason why we are not in a position to make sweeping statements and draw conclusions without a thorough analysis of the evidence on Covid vaccines or any other topic.

…