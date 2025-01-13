This is not a nice story, especially if told on a cold winter evening. It is a story of neglect and political and human failure.

Mr Colin Rix, a 90-year-old retired dental technician, died at the Norfolk and Norwich (N&N) University Hospital two days before Xmas. The Coroner ruled that the cause of death was hypothermia and influenza.

Mr Rix, who presumably lived alone, sustained a fall and lay on the floor for an unspecified time. By the time he got to N&N, he was beyond help.

We do not know whether Mr Rix’s heating allowance had been cut; maybe it had, or given his age, he was spared the consequences of one of the most disgraceful political decisions of current times.

In November 2020, Public Health England estimated that around 35,000 excess deaths occur each winter due to cold homes leading to hypothermia, which is defined as a body temperature of 35 degrees Celsius or lower. Individuals who are isolated, frail, housebound, living on low incomes, experiencing fuel poverty, or homeless are at a higher risk.

Ages and ages ago we presented the evidence of the effect of cold homes on health:

Two points need to be borne in mind from this sad story.

First, no elderly person should be left without a guardian or an emergency system that alerts an appointed person that trouble is ahead. The final agony of Mr Rix probably was horrible: cold and alone.

Second, Carl found the story in the Norwich Evening News. This is not exactly a mainstream outlet, but one which, in this case, is more important than the BBC and not subject to the usual wokery, cancel and dreary politics that beset the current media.

We give a fig, as no one in a civilised society should die in these circumstances. If they do, the story and similar ones should be told in the national media. As we have little faith that government departments can be made to look away from their spreadsheets and fundraising dinners, we ask our readers to use the TTE comments space to report any similar local stories of cold and neglect, as we know you care as much as we do.

This post was written by two old geezers who would like to pay their respects to the late Mr Rix and his family.