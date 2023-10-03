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In the early summer of 2020, masks were introduced in the UK. Thereafter, there was a mishmash of weird and wonderful measures that didn’t prevent further restrictive measures or lockdowns. According to Rishi Sunak’s statement to the Spectator, not even Cabinet Ministers were aware of the rationale for this merry-go-round.

As most of the important people making decisions, or at least communicating them, flip-flopped at approximately the same time on both sides of the Atlantic, were we treated to (or should we say we were victims of) some clockwork change of course?

But why did this take place? Perhaps the question for TTE is: on the basis of what new convincing evidence did the flip become a flop? We are unaware of any new high-quality evidence apart from the feardemic the flip-floppers induced.

Now that things have calmed down, we look closer at the efforts to retrofit the evidence to the policy decisions. Keith Duddlestone comments that some folks want to forgive, forget, and move on.…