Reverse engineering: Part 3 - The Final Sum-up
UKHSA's 100 models are not science, and evidence for mask mandates on public transport was based on nothing.
This is the final summing up of the long list of problems, with the 100 models forming two-thirds of the “evidence” in UKHSA’s mapping review “Effectiveness of non-pharmaceutical interventions to reduce transmission of COVID-19 in the UK”. So, NPI stands for non-pharmaceutical interventions.
The main points are bulleted for ease of reading.
We have caught sight of FOI 210603 - a response to a citizen who enquired in July 2020 about the evidence base for mandating the wearing of masks on public transport. The Department for Transport (DfT) answered in June 2021, almost a year later, with the immortal words: “We have reviewed your request, now over a year into the response to the pandemic. We can confirm that the Department for Transport does not hold the information that you requested, nor was it held at the time of your original request”. So it’s a void, but retrofitting was confirmed by the next two paragraphs:
“The Department undertook a six-month review of the regulations in Decemb…