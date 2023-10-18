We have caught sight of FOI 210603 - a response to a citizen who enquired in July 2020 about the evidence base for mandating the wearing of masks on public transport. The Department for Transport (DfT) answered in June 2021, almost a year later, with the immortal words: “We have reviewed your request, now over a year into the response to the pandemic. We can confirm that the Department for Transport does not hold the information that you requested, nor was it held at the time of your original request”. So it’s a void, but retrofitting was confirmed by the next two paragraphs:

“The Department undertook a six-month review of the regulations in Decemb…