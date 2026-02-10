After posting

We received good comments from Peter Cahusac and Peter Selley.

Peter C wrote, “But I think those are the same people who had lymphopenia before they even received the vaccine”.

In other words, the old geezers should have looked at the trend of lymphocyte counts before and after vaccination. Good point. We did from Day 1 because the trial protocol on PDF page 24 reports:

So surely no one who at baseline screening had an abnormal number of lymphocytes would have been included in a trial in the midst of a virus-driven, deadly pandemic?

Think again. This is what we found going through the listings line by line:

At baseline, 9 of the 216 participants whose listings (sometimes called individual participant data) were available (“safety set”) had pre-existing lymphopenia. A clear protocol violation. A tenth developed lymphopenia classified as such after, in late April 2020, the bar was lowered from a Reference Range of 1.22 -3.56 to 1.05-3.24. The lymphocyte blood concentration remained expressed in 109/L.

But that is not at all.

Paired analysis demonstrated a significant reduction in lymphocyte counts from baseline (D-30 to 0) to Day +2 (i.e., two days after vaccination).

Mean lymphocyte levels declined from 1.06 to 0.73, representing an average 31% decrease. The reduction was observed in all subjects and remained statistically significant using a non-parametric Wilcoxon signed-rank test (p = 0.0039).

The observed decline in lymphocyte counts was consistent across all paired observations and remained statistically significant using a non-parametric approach, indicating that the finding was not driven by distributional assumptions.

In summary, every single case went down, and by a lot.

When all subjects move the same way, you stop arguing about statistics and start respecting the biology. A one-third drop in lymphocytes in two days isn’t background noise; it’s a real systemic effect. The conservative analysis agrees, indicating that this signal is robust rather than a mathematical coincidence.

What we wrote stands: ‘We showed that in a highly selected population according to PfizerBioNTech’s own dataset, 4.6% of recipients had a sustained drop in lymphocytes, our first guardians against viral infections. Additionally, in 57 participants, the reference range was dropped, making the results “normal”, i.e. within the reference range.’

Peter Selley wrote: ‘scuse me, but are not Comirnaty and Vaxzevria being confounded here?

Yes, Peter, we posted the wrong tables. This is Comirnaty, not Vaxzevria.

So back we went to the Yellow Card System and rechecked the reported lymphopenia reactions for the five different drugs reported as vaccines:

Now it’s 7, not 9. The undernotification gets worse. No deaths were reported.

So in England, 81 million Comirnaty doses of all types to all age groups led to seven yellow card reactions of lymphopenia with no fatalities.

Leaving aside the protocol violation, given 81 million doses were administered, we might expect approximately 3,726,000 reactions of lymphopenia. Even if you halve these numbers (for the repeat dose), something is not right, especially since YCS covers the whole UK, whereas our denominators refer only to England, which leads to an underestimation of the discrepancy.

The Internal Review of the MHRA response should make for an interesting read.

This post was written by two old taxpaying geezers.