Remember that dreadful shipwreck of migrants crossing from North Africa to Sicily (Lampedusa)? This took place in late 2013 and claimed the lives of at least 359 people.

This was the view of the coffins of those who perished laid out in a refrigerated hangar on the Island of Lampedusa:

Fast forward to 2020 and the beginning of the Covid pandemic. In Bergamo, North East Italy, not far from Milan, the BBC covered the images of the sad convoy of Army trucks carrying bodies away to be cremated as Bergamo could not cope. The voiceover is from Beppe Servergnini, a respected Italian journalist who was a correspondent in London for many years.

As usual, what seems often is not.

Let’s start with Lampedusa. Two pictures have been doing the rounds on social media since at least 2021. They show uncanny similarities. Both have the same angle and structure but with the same people in the background. One is labelled Lampedusa 2013, and the other is Bergamo 2020.

There’s one detail that seems to have escaped observers. Looking closely at the upper picture, you will see coffins with objects on them: flowers. This would be a gesture of respect, as the bodies were mostly unrecognisable, so you would expect most to be Muslims. With flowers, you are expressing respect, whatever the faith. Good so far.

Above is a close-up of the Lampedusa children’s coffins covered in flowers and teddy bears. And below a close-up of the real Bergamo coffins; note the crucifixes:

Not so in Bergamo, where the vast majority of dead would be Italians, most of whom are Christians with a crucifix on the lids, raising the likelihood of the use of a picture for injecting fear into people or confusing readers. This photo was taken in the cemetery chapel and published only a year later. The man in the foreground is a friar blessing the dead.

It looks as if the fake "2020" photo was circulated on foreign sites such as X and attributed to Bergamo, but no one is quite sure where it came from. It was used in a film called “Le 7 giornate di Bergamo” (The 7 Days of Bergamo), presented at the Venice Film Festival in 2021. Its use in the documentary was not well received. And yes, this was a fake picture.

Now, the trucks and the lockdowns.

The Italian Covid Commission recently heard evidence from OSA Polizia, the police federation. The officer (Antonio Porto) giving evidence told the Commission that the trucks contained one body and one coffin only, making the cortege look much worse and staged than it was. The cops did not know why one-truck one-coffin, but he said, “We understood immediately something was not right”.

As we have observed many times, the BBC didn't do their due diligence in reporting the story and just decided to scare the pants off everyone. One last point, according to the BBC, is that Servergnini was reporting from Crema, 70 kilometres away from Bergamo. Strange, or perhaps there was a good reason.

The OSA representative acknowledged that the story had been doing the rounds for four years, but he could not prove it 100% because the Army, not the police, had run the operation.

However, he apologised to the Italian citizens for what they had to endure at the hands of the police on orders from the Government. He used the term “persecution,” also complaining that police had been used for territorial control (just like the mafia does).

"As a representative of Osa Polizia, I feel the need to apologize to all Italian citizens for what they suffered during that period at the hands and will of their government institution."

Porto also stated that the police were doubtful that lockdowns and vaccines worked. Like many on the ground, Porta lamented the difference between the rhetoric and scare tactics and what was happening.

"From the beginning, we noticed the divergence between reality and what was communicated through the media," said Porto, then declaring how impossible it was for police officers to dissent: "Unfortunately, many had to obey: it was necessary to go through hierarchical channels and those were the orders. Some have even been punished disciplinary action”.

But leaving the coffins and trucks to one side, we’d be interested to know if any of our readers' police forces ever apologised to them for the harm they caused, even though they were obeying orders.

This post was written by two old geezers who obey orders - lawful ones. As often seems to be the case, the old geezers think something isn't quite right.




