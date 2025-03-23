Share Trust the Evidence

A few days ago, I sat outside a bar in Via Sicilia, the heart of the Rome office and embassy district. I was with a member of the other Old Geezer’s family and was ruminating that I worked for two decades just on the other side of the street.

That was not surprising. Notably, apart from the bar we were in, every commercial outlet had changed. The big ministerial jobs and their agencies were still there, like ISTAT, the Italian equivalent of the ONS. But gone were the trendy eateries, bars, snugs, and so on, where we used to flock during lunch breaks. Gone were the Alimentari - an old Italian general food store type. Alimentari had long been dying out before 2020. Still, those in the centre of Rome were important because the elderly - the few permanent residents left in the district - depended on them, especially since they made home deliveries. Commercial concerns, yes, but with a social function.

There are no canals in Via Sicilia, but this situation has reached dramatic proportions in Venice, where the very elderly mother of one of my colleagues is a virtual prisoner in her own palazzo. Refusing to leave the memories of a lifetime, she is still there, dependent on the goodwill of the few who know she is there.

Most remarkable was my staring at an empty shop across the road and taking 10 minutes to remember that it used to be a chemist, where I often bought small remedies for small children’s ailments. I was hypnotised. I could not figure it out until I noticed a green LED strip hanging forgotten by the door. Then I connected. Chemists in Italy have green cross neon signs outside and other greeneries to signal their trade to passers-by.

In a way, that shocked more than my oblivion to its previous well-known shop occupants.

The young, the sour-faced one and the boss, urbane, pleasant and every inch the community pharmacist. Gone, disparu, sparite.

The feeling that five years had passed and so much had changed in what seemed like such a short time was strange and unsettling.

My companion was watching me mumble and stare into space. I eventually explained what was going through my head, and he shook his head.

What should we make of the mainstream Media - especially the BBC’s - refusal to face reality?

Given the data mess bequeathed, we will never know what impact SARS-CoV-2 had. However, I can quantify the impact of authoritarian measures on a small stretch of Via Sicilia in Rome. Only one of the 17 commercial outlets operating at Christmas 2019 is left—the one I was sitting in. The others are either different outlets or closed, shut, fermè, chiuso.

And that, of course, is the commercial impact. Then there is the human cost, which is starkly emerging despite government and MSM attempts at talking about the weather and the sex of angels or to pretend that small children's development was put back 2 years by “Covid”.

This post was written by an old geezer who will return to the bar in Via Sicilia and ask the barman, "How did you survive?"