Of all the stories milling around the massive 2026 London Marathon (approximately 59,000 participants) one struck the Old Geezers.

One guy who lost his younger brother to suicide ran with a shawl bearing the names of 5,431 people who committed suicide, we think, since 2019.

Share

Now there are loads of folk running for all aspects of mental health, personal or charities, but this guy ran with names on a shawl. We understand this was with the permission of each deceased person’s next of kin. Which means he has been in contact with all of them.

This is not the whole story, but the moving visual memorial to lost souls prompted us to look at the ONS figures for suicides in England and Wales. You can access the data here.

In the years 2019-2023, there have been 28,753 suicides in England and Wales. Each case required a coroner’s certification after an investigation of the circumstances, hence some of the delay in the figures. The standard of proof changed in 2018, as explained in the ONS document, but it does not seem to have affected things much.

There is, however, an alarming trend for Wales. The age-standardised trend shows a dramatic increase since 2020.

The ONS reports that the age-standardised mortality rate for suicide deaths in England was 11.1 per 100,000 people, corresponding to 5,717 registered suicide deaths. This rate is comparable to that of 2023, which was 11.2 per 100,000 people, with 5,656 registered suicide deaths.

In Wales, the suicide death rate was 15.7 per 100,000 people in 2024, with 436 deaths registered. This represents an increase from 2023, which had a rate of 14.0 per 100,000 people and 386 deaths registered.

The data are still incomplete because “the median registration delay for deaths registered in 2023 in England was 199 days (195 days in 2022) and 293 days for Wales (309 days in 2022)”.

Delays in Wales have decreased for the first time since 2016. “Registration delays in England and Wales have yet to return to pre coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic levels and remain at historically high levels.” The highest risk category is middle-aged males, well before old geezerhood.

Getting a clear picture of the reasons for the high numbers is not so easy. Poverty, violence, substance abuse, pharmaceutical poisoning, isolation, there is a very long list of possible causes of this multifactorial event. We have all discussed the health and social problems of our society, which seem to have increased or at least been put in sharper focus by lockdowns, but the image of the runner name bearer is powerful.

Apparently, he runs a web resource where, if you are feeling low, you can always find a friend or helpful person who does not think you are a piece of dirt. It’s called Reasons to Stay.

This post was written by two old geezers who like glimmers of light in the darkness.