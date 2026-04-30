Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Ian Comaish's avatar
Ian Comaish
4h

Your thoughtfulness in writing this is marvellous and enhances the actions of the runner. Thank you. I have been there myself.

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Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
3h

Thank you for this report. Regarding that graph showing suicide rates in England v Wales: I know full well that correlation is not = causation, but isn't it at least interesting that the rates between England and Wales drift apart from 2000 onwards, i.e. from devolution and the creation of Wales as a Labour fiefdom, with all the misery in health and education becoming ever more apparent?

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