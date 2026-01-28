The Scare Agency (FOI Team), NHS England, and DHSC all responded to our request to identify a programme to address Respiratory Virus Hospital-Acquired Infections (RV HAIs).

They all sent us here:

Share Trust the Evidence

As curious as ever, we buzzed through the content. Scott, the awfully nice chap who answered for the Scare Agency FOI team, probably had not read our request:

“Do you have a programme or standard operating procedure to identify and minimise the consequences of VIRAL RESPIRATORY hospital acquired infections (HCAIs)? If so, can you point me to it, please?”

Yes, they are playing “pass the parcel”, and the UKHSA answered with an NHS England document, which is odd as the Scare Agency is supposed to protect us. However, there is a document of sorts.

Also, notice that, despite being in caps, ‘VIRAL RESPIRATORY’ were not on the main menu.

Being two nosy old geezers, we downloaded the whole lot of documents, annexes, paragraphs and all from the NIPCM website. We did an advanced search using antivirals (0 hits), rhinovirus (0), parainfluenza (0), RSV (68), SARS (51), influenza (32), and respiratory virus (3).

At this early stage, we found the distribution of hits strange, as even manuals seem tailored to vaccine availability rather than microbiology.

Never mind that 20% of cases of ILI were influenza this winter, and the rest were not tested or negative, meaning likely presence of other agents. The vast majority, in fact.

Such is box thinking that it skews even those writing manuals. But if there is a manual, it will surely help us minimise the impact of RV HAIs, won’t it?

The only piece relating to the evidence of potential transmission of respiratory viruses was the 68-page 2022 document

A rapid review of aerosol generating procedures (AGPs)An assessment of the UK AGP list conducted on behalf of the UK IPC Cell, part of the Manual.

Share Trust the Evidence

The review included 37 observational studies and sought to address the following research question:

“What is the available evidence to support the removal of any procedures currently included on the UK AGP list?”

The methodological quality of the studies was not assessed, which may have introduced bias and confounding. The studies were heterogeneous in methods and outcomes, and their generalisability to the UK population is questionable. Most studies did not include patients with respiratory infections and struggled to quantify risk or identify specific risk factors related to the interventions examined.

The text pointed out the extreme heterogeneity of design and pervading uncertainty.

Aerosols/particles were reported as observed quantities, aerosol sizes, size ranges, concentrations (e.g., per litre, millilitre, cubic foot), and spread or dispersal. Therefore, heterogeneity in reporting prevented an assessment of the magnitude of the effect, and the assessment was restricted to the direction of the effect.

The short paragraph on future research concluded that most included studies could not quantify risks or identify factors related to respiratory infection transmission for the examined interventions.

The review found no well-designed epidemiological studies to assess the risk of transmission from the procedures, introducing uncertainty and limiting the assessment of the broader AGP evidence base, which, in turn, affects the current AGP list.

It also highlighted the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) AGP research prioritisation report, which found that future research is needed to address the issues.

For once, we agree, but where are the research funding calls? We can’t find them.

The old geezers are unaware of any randomised trials to narrow the uncertainty about interventions to lower the risk in AGP. Thus, despite the ritual yearly panic and the attention to this aspect of possible airborne transmission, uncertainty abounds.

The rest of the manual does not explain how respiratory viruses could be transmitted in a nosocomial environment, nor does it discuss the importance of RV HAIs. Heavy emphasis, as usual, is on bacteria, but no mention is made of the 80% of “other” possible causes of ILI.

Today we appealed the response and requested an internal review here.

This post was written by two stubborn old geezers who are not going to let go.