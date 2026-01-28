Trust the Evidence

Tom Jefferson
7h

Thank you for your important contribution. It looks like the FOI team at Western is more honest than some others. Please keep us informed on the outcome of your FOI on HAIs. If every reader of TTE did the same we'd get to the bottom of this. The two old decrepit geezers were discussing "the winter F word crisis" just now and as soon as all the FOI answers are in we will put forward an interpretation of the recurring crisis.

Keep at it. Never let go. It's our lives and those of our families (and our cash).

An old geezer

Tom Jefferson
6h

Hi Bilbo. I am usually cautious about this type of design and claimed protective effect. Two important aspects are the lack of a detailed biological and PK hypothesis and “ J.A.T. is a consultant for GSK and co-director of the Oxford-GSK Institute for Molecular and Computational Medicine. GSK had no involvement of any kind in this study. The other authors declare no competing interests.”. Given that AS01 is a GSK PROPRIETORY ADJUVANT, is this an attempt at selling more vaccines on Middle Earth?

Best, Tomoldgeezer.

