Wouter Havinga, with his comment to And more Dots, reminded the TTE office that the “NHS is starting up again for winter 2025.”

He’s inundated with "Promotional materials marketing the flu special." Now, there’s a new one - the government thinks flu is somehow special.

So, we thought we’d ask Matt, our AI friend—the one Carl built in his garage—if Flu is special. Apparently not, says Matt.

It may be special because an off-the-shelf vaccine is available, which prevented approximately 100,000 hospitalisations in England.

The UK Health Scare Agency say that they ‘have clear evidence that the protection from last season’s vaccine programme helped prevent a much worse winter,’ as Wouter points out. Given the higher overall activity for influenza compared to the previous year, how did the UKHSA arrive at such a number?

To get there, they used modelling. Like Wouter, we’re at a loss to explain how they arrived at the figure. Vaccine effectiveness is reported at the end of the study, where it is stated that influenza vaccine effectiveness (VE) was estimated using a test-negative study design, noted Walter.

TTE has previously written about this result and the test-negative study design in light of this report and its fatal flaws. "‘The design does not test field effectiveness, but the capacity of the vaccines to generate a negative polymerase chain reaction result (what we would call laboratory efficacy).’

Those respiratory agents with a vaccine - or one in development - garner all the attention, and the UKHSA’s efforts to boost their efficacy with yet more modelling.

The latest surveillance data indicate that the summer has been relatively quiet, and if you’ve had the “flu,” it could be due to one of several agents, most likely rhinovirus, which is set to rise as soon as schools go back. We’ll keep you updated as this rise occurs.

The rising respiratory infections as schools reopen are fairly predictable, as a cohort of immune-naive children gathers after the holidays. An increase in symptomatic consultations in primary care will see SARs-CoV-2 and other agents, such as adenovirus and metapneumovirus, on the rise. Also, watch out for the agents of doom, who might pop out of their closets to tell you to mask up, and the MSM who will join in with their futile articles on how to avoid the “flu”.

As mid-winter arrives, the increase in RSV, Influenza, and other influenza-like illnesses will place the NHS under severe strain. With an increasing ageing population, an epidemic of chronic diseases and nearly 7 million on the waiting lists and no credible plan of action beyond more AI, it's inevitable there’ll be another NHS crisis.

Or is it?

With such a difficult question to boot, we thought we’d ask Matt again.

However, all is not lost. Since July 2025, the soon-to-be-defunct NHS England has asked Integrated Care Boards (ICBs) and Trusts to craft and test winter plans, with final approvals expected by September, following regional exercises.

Groundbreaking plans will be developed in just six weeks, followed by participation in the NHS England winter exercise to test these grand plans. By October, ICBs and all NHS Trusts will ensure that surveillance mechanisms are in place to alert providers early to surging winter pressures. The TTE office can already tell you the pressures are coming.

The NHS is currently facing an ongoing crisis, with only a minimal window—approximately two months—to implement effective solutions before winter arrives. With only months to save the NHS, perhaps, it’ll be a catastrophe this year. Hmm, wonder what Matt thinks?

This post was written by two old geezers who watch as the crisis and the funds drain become round-the-clock. It must be the effects of climate change.