For five years, governments and health agencies have wrestled with the same question: when is someone with Covid no longer infectious? Too often, the answer has been driven by caution, untethered from evidence, leading to arbitrary isolation periods, blanket rules, and an almost theological reverence for the positive Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test.

However, our latest systematic review examining serial cycle threshold (Ct) values and viral culture data offers a way back to evidence-based practice.

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The findings matter because they address a central failure of the pandemic response: the inability to distinguish between detecting viral fragments and identifying people capable of transmitting infection.

So while PCR tests revolutionised diagnosis, they were never designed to determine infectiousness. They amplify genetic material, meaning they can remain positive long after the viable virus has disappeared. Yet throughout the pandemic, a single positive result often became grounds for prolonged exclusion from work, school, travel and medical care.

Our review analysed 50 studies involving serial PCR testing and viral culture (the gold standard for assessing whether replication-competent viruses are present). The findings were remarkably consistent: as Ct values rise, the probability of culturing live viruses falls sharply. Time from symptom onset also matters. Infectiousness declines substantially after the first week in most immunocompetent individuals.

Most importantly, serial testing proved far more informative than a single PCR result. Among immunocompetent patients, two consecutive Ct values above 30 or a clear upward trend in Ct predicted culture negativity with high specificity and negative predictive value. In other words you are on the road to recovery.

During the pandemic, hospitals frequently kept patients in isolation because of persistent PCR positivity despite overwhelming evidence that they were no longer infectious.

The obsession with binary testing — positive or negative — replaced nuanced clinical reasoning with administrative simplicity. But clinical medicine has always depended on context. We do not interpret a blood pressure reading without considering the patient in front of us. Nor should we interpret PCR results in isolation from symptoms, timing and serial trends.

The evidence now shows that infectiousness is dynamic and measurable. A rising Ct value using the same platform, interpreted alongside symptoms and clinical history, provides meaningful information about transmission risk.

The wider lesson extends beyond SARS-CoV-2. Modern medicine increasingly confuses technological sensitivity with clinical relevance. Detecting ever-smaller traces of biological material is not always beneficial, as more data can create confusion if divorced from clinical interpretation. Evidence-based medicine requires integration, not automation, and laboratory findings should inform judgment, not replace it.

The results of our review provide compelling evidence that infectiousness can be assessed rationally and objectively, and that this assessment should now inform guidelines to facilitate interpretation of PCR results.

This post was written by two old geezers who don’t know how to give up.

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Rosca EC, Oke J, Jefferson T, et al. Rosca, Brassey J, Onakpoya I, Plüddemann A, Gandini S, Maltoni S, Evans D, Conly J and Heneghan C. Serial Cycle Threshold to Assess the Infectious Potential of SARS-CoV-2: A Systematic Review. Epidemiology and Infection. Published online 2026:1-56. doi:10.1017/S0950268826101484

We would like to thank Elena Cecilia Rosca, Jason Oke, Jon Brassey, Igho Onakpoya, Annette Plüddemann, Sara Gandini, Susanna Maltoni, David Evans and John Conly for their outstanding contribution to this work, undertaken as part of the University of Oxford’s Transmission of SARS-CoV-2 Working Group and the Pandemic EVIDENCE Collaboration. Their commitment to rigorous evidence synthesis, clinical reasoning and multidisciplinary collaboration has helped advance understanding of infectiousness, transmission and the appropriate use of diagnostic testing in clinical practice.