Serial Cycle Thresholds and the Science of Infectiousness
How repeated Ct measurements can guide clinical decisions, reduce unnecessary isolation and improve patient care.
For five years, governments and health agencies have wrestled with the same question: when is someone with Covid no longer infectious? Too often, the answer has been driven by caution, untethered from evidence, leading to arbitrary isolation periods, blanket rules, and an almost theological reverence for the positive Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test.
However, our latest systematic review examining serial cycle threshold (Ct) values and viral culture data offers a way back to evidence-based practice.
The findings matter because they address a central failure of the pandemic response: the inability to distinguish between detecting viral fragments and identifying people capable of transmitting infection.
So while PCR tests revolutionised diagnosis, they were never designed to determine infectiousness. They amplify genetic material, meaning they can remain positive long after the viable virus has disappeared. Yet throughout the pandemic, a single positive result often became grounds for prolonged exclusion from work, school, travel and medical care.
Our review analysed 50 studies involving serial PCR testing and viral culture (the gold standard for assessing whether replication-competent viruses are present). The findings were remarkably consistent: as Ct values rise, the probability of culturing live viruses falls sharply. Time from symptom onset also matters. Infectiousness declines substantially after the first week in most immunocompetent individuals.
Most importantly, serial testing proved far more informative than a single PCR result. Among immunocompetent patients, two consecutive Ct values above 30 or a clear upward trend in Ct predicted culture negativity with high specificity and negative predictive value. In other words you are on the road to recovery.
During the pandemic, hospitals frequently kept patients in isolation because of persistent PCR positivity despite overwhelming evidence that they were no longer infectious.
The obsession with binary testing — positive or negative — replaced nuanced clinical reasoning with administrative simplicity. But clinical medicine has always depended on context. We do not interpret a blood pressure reading without considering the patient in front of us. Nor should we interpret PCR results in isolation from symptoms, timing and serial trends.
The evidence now shows that infectiousness is dynamic and measurable. A rising Ct value using the same platform, interpreted alongside symptoms and clinical history, provides meaningful information about transmission risk.
The wider lesson extends beyond SARS-CoV-2. Modern medicine increasingly confuses technological sensitivity with clinical relevance. Detecting ever-smaller traces of biological material is not always beneficial, as more data can create confusion if divorced from clinical interpretation. Evidence-based medicine requires integration, not automation, and laboratory findings should inform judgment, not replace it.
The results of our review provide compelling evidence that infectiousness can be assessed rationally and objectively, and that this assessment should now inform guidelines to facilitate interpretation of PCR results.
This post was written by two old geezers who don’t know how to give up.
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Rosca EC, Oke J, Jefferson T, et al. Rosca, Brassey J, Onakpoya I, Plüddemann A, Gandini S, Maltoni S, Evans D, Conly J and Heneghan C. Serial Cycle Threshold to Assess the Infectious Potential of SARS-CoV-2: A Systematic Review. Epidemiology and Infection. Published online 2026:1-56. doi:10.1017/S0950268826101484
We would like to thank Elena Cecilia Rosca, Jason Oke, Jon Brassey, Igho Onakpoya, Annette Plüddemann, Sara Gandini, Susanna Maltoni, David Evans and John Conly for their outstanding contribution to this work, undertaken as part of the University of Oxford’s Transmission of SARS-CoV-2 Working Group and the Pandemic EVIDENCE Collaboration. Their commitment to rigorous evidence synthesis, clinical reasoning and multidisciplinary collaboration has helped advance understanding of infectiousness, transmission and the appropriate use of diagnostic testing in clinical practice.
This also applies to the 'lived experience' of ordinary patients: "Modern medicine increasingly confuses technological sensitivity with clinical relevance."
Combined with 'administrative simplicity' we get to the ever more common situation where 'computer sez ye'r ill - have a pill'.
I keep recalling what an old vet once told us: "I can do all these tests, but they would make the dog unhappy, cost you, won't tell me anything I don't already know and won't change the treatment." So - no tests, happy dog (cured) and money saved. Sometimes I wish GPs and hospital consultants used the same approach as that vet ...
On accounts I've heard, people would turn up at hospital for a different ailment and showing no symptoms, test positive for covid and be placed on a covid ward, potentially altering the trajectory of their care. I put in a number of FOI requests and almost across the board, different manufacturers would turn their PCR testing up to 45 cycles and then at that amplification, count any finding as a positive result.
Several hospital responders admitted that the clinical context of the patient should be considered but of 4 entire hospital trusts in a position to answer, only in 1 single case was a PCR test overridden along with additional commentary this this was very rare.
I'm left wondering if I worded the question too open to interpretation but sense tells me that all clinical context was quite frankly ignored in all hospitals across the UK and Sucharit Bhakdi's early claim to the PCR test becoming the gold standard (globally) was indeed correct.
So the lesson is that when someone introduces a magic test, millions of doctors globally throw out all of their training.
Humanity is not well and has a big fault and certain people are taking advantage of the this to get what they want and they will do it again!
Of course we could blame health professionals, of course we can do that. But what we really need are ways to bolster health professionals against being conditioned, against feeling the social and professional consequences of not following orders and to feel empowered when they feel something is not quite right.
So no, doctors were treating patients whilst not in control of their faculties and because everyone was doing the same, it registered as okay. This problem is critical.