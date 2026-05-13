Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
5h

This also applies to the 'lived experience' of ordinary patients: "Modern medicine increasingly confuses technological sensitivity with clinical relevance."

Combined with 'administrative simplicity' we get to the ever more common situation where 'computer sez ye'r ill - have a pill'.

I keep recalling what an old vet once told us: "I can do all these tests, but they would make the dog unhappy, cost you, won't tell me anything I don't already know and won't change the treatment." So - no tests, happy dog (cured) and money saved. Sometimes I wish GPs and hospital consultants used the same approach as that vet ...

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Stephen Feldman's avatar
Stephen Feldman
5h

On accounts I've heard, people would turn up at hospital for a different ailment and showing no symptoms, test positive for covid and be placed on a covid ward, potentially altering the trajectory of their care. I put in a number of FOI requests and almost across the board, different manufacturers would turn their PCR testing up to 45 cycles and then at that amplification, count any finding as a positive result.

Several hospital responders admitted that the clinical context of the patient should be considered but of 4 entire hospital trusts in a position to answer, only in 1 single case was a PCR test overridden along with additional commentary this this was very rare.

I'm left wondering if I worded the question too open to interpretation but sense tells me that all clinical context was quite frankly ignored in all hospitals across the UK and Sucharit Bhakdi's early claim to the PCR test becoming the gold standard (globally) was indeed correct.

So the lesson is that when someone introduces a magic test, millions of doctors globally throw out all of their training.

Humanity is not well and has a big fault and certain people are taking advantage of the this to get what they want and they will do it again!

Of course we could blame health professionals, of course we can do that. But what we really need are ways to bolster health professionals against being conditioned, against feeling the social and professional consequences of not following orders and to feel empowered when they feel something is not quite right.

So no, doctors were treating patients whilst not in control of their faculties and because everyone was doing the same, it registered as okay. This problem is critical.

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