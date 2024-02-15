The Hallett Inquiry has drawn much criticism in various posts TTE has published.

However, Her Ladyship’s Inquiry has one great merit: it uncovers things lurking in the shadows and exposes them to sunlight. The decisions and those who made them are being scrutinised, and what is coming out is startling (more about that later).

His Majesty’s Government is the ultimate body responsible for delivering the public health function. In 1988, Sir Donald Acheson defined public health as the science and art of preventing disease, prolonging life and promoting health through the organised efforts of society.

This definition is broadly accepted worldwide and is essential on several fronts. We think the key aspect is the equation, public=societal.

This means it cannot be private, secret, or the domain of a few selected individuals as it is societal; it involves the whole of our society. Being societal, the interests of society are paramount; they outrank the interests of groups, lobbies or individual…