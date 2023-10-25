We received many public and private replies when we asked for your guidance on whether we should continue covering the Inquiry. They were all constructive and reasonable, for which we thank you.

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Given the tone of some of the replies, we have decided to keep covering the proceedings, limiting our remarks to the inconsistencies and analysing evidence (if any) cited.

We realise that this can be very resource intensive, so we need your help spotting any problems in the proceedings and helping us to get more subscribers, especially payers, to keep us going.

We have reason to believe that our pieces are widely read, and we are conscious of the weight of history on us. An independent critique of the proceedings is necessary for future use, but we are not looking forward to the workload. To lighten things up, once the Inquiry is over, we promise to write a medley of memorable quotes from KCs and witnesses, perhaps to coincide with the festive season.

We are writing an open letter to Baroness Hall…