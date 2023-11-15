Some of you will recall that the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) claimed not to have the resources to carry out a systematic appraisal of the 100 models forming the backbone of the UKHSA’s mapping review called “Effectiveness of non-pharmaceutical interventions to reduce transmission of COVID-19 in the UK”.

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We have documented their dreadful reviews that include the wrong type of evidence to address the question yet still made their way to Parliament as evidence of effectiveness.

So, as we were swimming in cash, lounging by the pool in our villas in the Caribbean, we did the job for them.

We found that the 100 models were not science but a mass of assumptions and unverifiable statements, which reflected the publication frenzy that went off the boil as soon as attention moved away from Covid.

According to Mr Hancock, when mask mandates were introduced (to please Ms Sturgeon), there was no strong evidence that they made any difference to the transmission of any viral respiratory agent. …