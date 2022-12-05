When we started looking at the looting of the public purse during the early phases of the COVID pandemic, we ran into this page by Action Fraud, the website of the National Fraud Cyber Crime Reporting Centre.

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The page is dated 20 March 2020 and summarises the types of reported fraud up to that date. It makes interesting reading, but we were surprised by the number of “shares” then and now, nearly 3 years later: 0.

We deduce that no one was really interested, although it is a matter of high public interest based on facts from an authoritative public source: the cops.

Do you like your pockets being picked?

There is another very worrying aspect to the content of the page: the reporting of covid fraud started on 1 February 2020. We thought: blimey, these crooks are quick off the mark! It wasn't until 6 February that the UK saw the third case confirmed. COVID had not really entered the European discussion, but these geezers were already pretending to be WHO envoys by setting up websites that…