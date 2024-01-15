You may be interested to know that according to the Daily Telegraph, during winter 2022, there were nearly 15,000 excess deaths associated with flu, the highest figure since 2017-18 when 22,500 more people died.

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Followers of Smokescreens will recognise this statement for what it is: a dense curtain of thick oily smoke screening something else. It looks like Jellicoe’s destroyers are screening the Grand Fleet at Jutland. Is that not the case?

Let us start by assuming that the F word here is used as synonymous with influenza. We have good reasons for our interpretation because the article was not about how many excess deaths the media have decided are attributable to the F word.

The piece was about another miracle: the commercialisation of a lateral flow type test that can identify influenza (hence our interpretation of the F word) and Covid in 30 minutes or so. These quickies are known as point-of-care tests. According to the Telegraph piece, using this test will allow your GP to prescri…