Let’s start with the first question: what do they mean by using the F word, “flu”?

“Flu”, the F word, could mean anything and is purposely used by those who know better to confuse and obfuscate and by the ignorant because they know no better. “Flu” usually means an acute respiratory infection with its concomitant sequelae. However, the word “flu” used in that sense is a syndrome, not a disease. Here’s the difference:

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Patient A reports a 3-day history of fever, cough, aches, pains, and fatigue. A is told to rest at home and take an antipyretic. That’s a syndrome. Let’s call it influenza-like illness or ILI.

Patient B reports a 3-day history of fever, cough, aches, pains, and fatigue. The GP or nurse either does a rapid test or takes a swab and sends it to the lab. B is told to rest at home and take an antipyretic. Depending on the test carried out, the result returns positive for bocavirus a while later. That is a bocavirus acute respiratory infection, a specific disease.

Bocavirus is a …