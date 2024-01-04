As we have seen, the 10th revision of the International Classification of Disease (ICD) is used to code events. The series of codes which interest us are the J codes:

ICD Code

J09 Influenza due to certain identified influenza virus

J10 Influenza due to other identified influenza virus

J11 Influenza, virus not identified

J12 Viral pneumonia not elsewhere classified

J13 Pneumonia due to Streptococcus pneumoniae

J14 Pneumonia due to Haemophilus influenzae

J15 Bacterial pneumonia, not elsewhere classified

J16 Pneumonia due to other infectious organisms, not elsewhere classified

J17 Pneumonia in diseases classified elsewhere

J18 Pneumonia, organism unspecified

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The first thing to note is that only deaths directly attributed to influenza are the ones with the J09-J11 codes. All the rest are Flu/F word-related.

To be 100% sure that influenza is in the frame, we would have to look at notes examine lab results, and post-mortem results, if they exist. However, let’s assume the J09-J10 codes are accurat…