Smokescreens - Part 3
Influenza deaths
As we have seen, the 10th revision of the International Classification of Disease (ICD) is used to code events. The series of codes which interest us are the J codes:
ICD Code
J09 Influenza due to certain identified influenza virus
J10 Influenza due to other identified influenza virus
J11 Influenza, virus not identified
J12 Viral pneumonia not elsewhere classified
J13 Pneumonia due to Streptococcus pneumoniae
J14 Pneumonia due to Haemophilus influenzae
J15 Bacterial pneumonia, not elsewhere classified
J16 Pneumonia due to other infectious organisms, not elsewhere classified
J17 Pneumonia in diseases classified elsewhere
J18 Pneumonia, organism unspecified
The first thing to note is that only deaths directly attributed to influenza are the ones with the J09-J11 codes. All the rest are Flu/F word-related.
To be 100% sure that influenza is in the frame, we would have to look at notes examine lab results, and post-mortem results, if they exist. However, let’s assume the J09-J10 codes are accurat…