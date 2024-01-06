Now, we have to try and answer the last question we posed in the initial post:

“What does the use of a smokescreen tell us about what is really going on?”

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One of the most intriguing aspects of the whole saga is the conscious or unconscious manipulation of respiratory viral data by media and governments.

As an example of this, let’s move away from tired old influenza, the role model for what went and what will happen in the future. Let’s move to the surveillance of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (or RSV). This is another single-strand RNA virus that most of the public has never heard of. It is part of the galaxy of respiratory viruses and was first identified in humans by Chanok in 1957.

As TTE readers know, the galaxy of respiratory viruses is made of hundreds of agents with types, subtypes and mutations of all sorts, but RSV, up until recently, was known only to those who work in the area. As with all respiratory viruses, it can be a nasty customer, especially at either end of life.

So, what…