To sum up, we do not truly know with any degree of precision what the yearly tally of deaths from influenza is.

Our best guess is that it is somewhere in between the J09-J11 totals and the usual modellers’ estimations which we believe tend to be on the high side, but we do not know for sure. That is the first point. So, the influenza death construct is based on imprecise science and represents a research gap which should be addressed.

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Second, when we write “deaths for influenza” or “influenza deaths”, we can only be certain that a fact (death) is associated with an acute respiratory episode (diagnosed in whatever way), but the sequence of events and attribution is unclear.

Third (and most worrying) is the lesson of the RSV example.

Interest in RSV started picking up as vaccine trials started running, and the best-known vaccine was licensed for pregnant women by the FDA on August 21st, 2023.

Some data supporting some of the claims made appeared missing from the approval. And now, hard on…