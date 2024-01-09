And so we come to COVID deaths, as this is a logical sequence of the series of posts.

Share

As with influenza, we do not really know how many people died with an active SARS-CoV-2 infection, i.e. we do not know what role (if any) the virus played in the demise of our fellow human beings. When we pieced together the responses to the public questioning of the narrative, we found 14 different definitions of “covid deaths”. In the most extreme case, barely believable, the Care Quality Commission let the nursing home provider decide the cause of death. No post-mortem examinations were conducted, and no in-depth look at the records occurred. However, if you look carefully at the documentation that the public unearthed, you will recognise the F word “Flu” shell game model.

There seemed to be a lot of deaths in 2020, most of them labelled Covid, but did the virus play any part? Most of the deaths took place in people’s homes, so alternative explanations are that the frail were isolated and died of …