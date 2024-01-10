We have seen that all acute viral respiratory episodes have similar features, and it is impossible to identify the agent(s) accurately unless a laboratory test is run, as in our cases B and C.

Share

We have described the fault lines as poor decision-making, poor science, political politicking, and commercial interest, which favour the confusion of causes. The use of the F word “Flu” is the marker of the three shells game.

Let’s go further and consider all RNA respiratory viruses like an ever-changing galaxy, a cloud that continually morphs into different forms randomly. It is random as viruses are not living beings, do not behave or think and need to enter our body's cells to reproduce. This cloud is both a metaphorical term and a biological reality. Let’s see why.

During the height of the Covid pandemic, politicians and their clones wrung their hands because of the presence or sudden appearance of “variants”, which is another term for mutations.

This flabbergasted us, as all viruses mutate, s…