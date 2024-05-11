It’s nice to have good news over the weekend. No tricks folks, it’s the real stuff.

Reuters reports that agreement on the text of the WHO treaty on how to manage the next pandemic has been delayed past yesterday’s deadline. The text is or was due to be ratified by World Health Assembly of 194 members states later this month.

Readers will know that TTE is worried by some of definitions and authoritarian style of the text and by the one solution fits all idea.

Our doubts however are not what is leading to disagreements, it seems to be mainly about vaccines sharing but we will leave you to read the short Reuters report.

You can also rejoice in the realisation that maybe, just maybe the Browns and their friends will not get their way.

So smile, smile, smile and bear in mind that this post will not autodistruct or self combust, if you do not read it or disagree with the content you will not get a knock on the door at 3 am.

