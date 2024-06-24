We came across FDA warning letters when reviewing regulatory documents for our Cochrane review on the influenza antivirals Tamiflu and Relenza. Specifically, a letter warned Roche, the manufacturer of Tamiflu, not to claim effects on complications such as pneumonia. This was interesting, as ameliorating or preventing complications were two of the most important reasons for using and stockpiling the antivirals.

Roche and friends had made claims that, according to the FDA, they could not make as there was no definition of pneumonia and, in many cases, X-ray evidence. The FDA, quite rightly, would not have it, and using their regulatory powers, they forced Roche to publish a statement to clarify.

For further details, see

And our review is referenced at the bottom. Of course, this did not prevent public health bodies such as the CDC from continuing to make evidence-free statements or statements based on observational studies actively promoting the drug. Ring a bell?

So, when we started looking at the evidence underpinning Comirnaty indications and after reading the Kansas indictment, we looked to similar letters from the FDA to Pfizer on, for example, use in pregnant women or those at very low risk of complications. For these two categories, the vaccine was promoted by pharma, the media, and public health bodies in the US and around the globe.

We looked here and here. We have yet to find anything.

So it looks as if the FDA was happy to stand on the corner and allow activists and pharma agents, as well as their own government, to expose healthy people to a vaccine with an untested mode of action.

As mmRNA vaccines and treatments become the norm for every ill under the sun, we may or may not find out their mode of action and harm profile in humans if we can break through censorship or do it the hard way.

This post was written by two doddering old geezers who are happy to celebrate this post, the 600th in just under two years. Hurrah!

References

