Readers may recall the government’s commitment to roll out AI-driven triage. You will no doubt recall that the pivot was the latest miracle announced: that an “initial trial” at a general practice in Sussex had produced a 29% reduction in the number of people queuing on the phone. The figure was repeated widely in the media and presented as evidence that AI could help solve the notorious 8 a.m. scramble for GP appointments.

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You will also recall that we complained about the absence of evidence and the rule-by-press-release.

Neither the media nor TTE could get hold of the “internal NHS England document” which the press office claimed was at the basis of the claim

So after complaining to the regulator and having our complaint upheld, we joined the press and on 30 August asked:

“Following a query to NHS England’s press office regarding the statement in the NHS England announcement “NHS accelerates artificial intelligence rollout to cut waiting times and improve care for millions” (3 July 2026), we were informed that:

“The 29% figure came from an internal NHS England evaluation – not the report you [the media] spotted. It was identified by analysing data from the telephony system used by the GP practice involved in the pilot, comparing Dec 2024 - Apr 2025 (pre AI-triage) to Dec 2025 - Apr 2026 (post AI-triage) monthly averages.”

I request copies of the following recorded information:

The full internal evaluation report referred to in the above correspondence.

Any protocol, evaluation plan, statistical analysis plan or methodology document prepared before or during the evaluation.

Any document defining the outcome measure described publicly as “the number of people queuing on the phone”, including how that metric was derived from the GP telephony system.

The aggregated telephony data used in the evaluation, including the monthly figures for:

December 2024 to April 2025; and December 2025 to April 2026, together with the calculated monthly averages.

Any internal reports, presentations, briefing papers or submissions discussing the results of the evaluation before publication of the NHS England announcement on 3 July 2026.

Any documents recording the approval of the 29% figure for inclusion in the NHS England press release and associated communications.

If any of the requested information is withheld, please specify the exemption(s) relied upon and provide the public interest test where applicable.

If some of the information is already publicly available, I would be grateful if you could provide the relevant links.”