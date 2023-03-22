On 15 March, we reported how the Cochrane editorial hierarchy attempted to throw the authors of the review Physical Interventions to interrupt the spread of respiratory viruses (A122 for short) under a double-decker New York bus.

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With no consultation with any of the review authors, on Friday, 10th March 2023, the Editor in Chief published a statement apparently spooked by “many commentators” misinterpreting the conclusions of the review and worried by claims about the study and that wording in the summary of the review “was open to misinterpretation, for which we apologize.” Note: this is their apology, not the authors'

The rest of the editorial hierarchy stated, “…we are engaging with the review authors with the aim of updating the PLS and abstract to make it clear that the review looked at whether interventions to promote mask wearing help to slow the spread of respiratory viruses”.

No such engagement has taken place so far (13 days, and we’re still waiting).

Let’s just make a few poin…