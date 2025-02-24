Those who followed our tortuous investigations of the 5.5. Million doses of Avian Influenza H5N8 vaccine will recall the recent human case reported in England and our threat assessment in the Avian influenza trilogy:

As fans of Ronald Reagan's aphorism, “Trust but verify,” we wrote to the UKHSA asking for confirmation of the case. As you recall, there does not appear to be a clear case definition, and we were interested in the laboratory tests carried out, as test results do not identify individuals.

Here is the answer:

You can view the correspondence dated 19 February here.

So, ladies and gentlemen, we cannot verify. Should we trust?

This is a strange refusal, as the UKHSA’s double standards are evident. In our post linked above, we mentioned our reader’s notification of this paper by Isabel Oliver et al. reporting a case in a flock keeper in early 2022. The case report extensively reports the information we were after in our FOIA request. Oliver’s affiliation is given as UKHSA.

In addition, we have this very detailed investigation report by the very same UKHSA:

“1. Through enhanced surveillance of poultry workers, there have been asymptomatic detections of influenza A(H5N1) in 2 individuals with exposure to infected farmed birds at a single site. As of 23 May 2023, 85 individuals from 5 infected farming premises have been tested through this surveillance programme.”

So which is it? When we, as members of the public, request the information, it’s a no-go, but when UKHSA can report similar information in a publication or a HMG website, it’s OK?

Two old geezers - who consider Parliamentary oversight of the UKHSA, its public health ethos and contracts is urgently needed - wrote this post.