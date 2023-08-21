Another clear proof of bias relates to the reporting of serious harms in the only two published trials out of the 10 included in the Kaiser meta-analysis.

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The trials by Nicholson et and Treanor et al. either did not mention serious adverse events (Nicholson 2000) or stated that "... there were no drug-related serious adverse events” (Treanor 2000).

These findings were repeated by bodies such as the UK NHS: “No serious adverse events were noted in the major trials, and no significant changes were noted in laboratory parameters” (UK Medicines Information Pharmacists Group 2001).

However, the equivalent clinical study reports for these two trials (known by their study identifiers WV15670 and WV15671, respectively) describe 10 serious adverse events (in nine participants), some of which were classified as “possibly” related to Tamiflu.

Again when we pointed out the discrepancies to the two editors of the relevant journals, you would expect them to publish an erratum as a matter of urgency. Th…