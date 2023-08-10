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The main reasons for Tamiflu's clinical use and stockpiling were its claimed effects on complications and transmission. These were articulated as complications arising from influenza, including lower tract complications, such as pneumonia, otitis media, sinusitis and bronchitis. Prophylaxis with Tamiflu was also claimed to prevent transmission from person to person, thereby slowing down or limiting the spread of the outbreak and allowing time for the production of vaccines that could be widely distributed.

The rationale for the first claim was based on the results of the Kaiser et al. meta-analysis. The inclusion of its results in the 2006 version of our Cochrane review had been challenged by Dr Hayashi, signalling the start of the re-investigation, which led to the delivery of the complete evidence development programmes.