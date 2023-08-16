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We have discussed the availability of complete evidence development programmes, the missing definitions of complications, the confusing concept of compliharms and the mode of action of oseltamivir mediated through the central nervous system and not by its supposed actions on the influenza virus.

Let’s look again at the apocalyptic threat, according to the then CMO Sir Liam Donaldson, and the predicted hundreds of millions of deaths, according to WHO’s Dr Nabarro.