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We have already seen that the FDA’s refusal to allow claims of the effect of either antiviral against influenza complications and transmission was based on the assessment of clinical study reports. Consequently, the whole pandemic rationale for stockpiling was called into question.

However, other branches of the US Government, the WHO and most European public health bodies were enthusiastically pushing stockpiles. The European Medicine Agency allowed the manufacturers’ claims, helped no doubt by the presentations made to their committee and its composition.

The 2005 US Homeland Security's Pandemic Influenza, Preparedness, Response, and Recovery. Guide citing stockpiling and prioritisation of antivirals and vaccines in the community and the workplace reported it would “take [six to nine] months before a vaccine will be widely available” once the strain had been identified.

The usual modellers worked overtime that year to present the traditional feardemic scenario. This started in Sout…