At the end of our Cochrane review, we decided to meta-analyse all placebo-controlled trial evidence on complications for both zanamivir and oseltamivir.

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Here is the meta-analysis figure for the outcomes which had no standardised definitions across trial sites and no chest X-ray confirmation:

What’s noticeable is the largest statistical weight was contributed by the oseltamivir treatment trial M76001. The trial had a clear effect size and tight confidence intervals - not surprising as M76001 is the largest treatment trial undertaken in the original Roche evidence development programme: